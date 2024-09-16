Report – Liverpool have to agree over 3x terms to sign £120million star

Liverpool wanted to improve the attack in the summer and initially tried to purchase Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. However, the Magpies ended up holding on to the former Everton playmaker.

The Reds remain keen on strengthening the offense with other top quality options in the lime light and are planning on raiding European giants to sign their target.

News – Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “nuisance” £50million star

Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich is on their radar and Liverpool are seemingly looking to acquire his service by taking advantage of his current contract situation. He will enter the final year of his current deal next year and the Bavarian club haven’t tied him down to a new deal yet.

As per The Daily Star, the Euro 2024 star has rejected the latest contract offer tabled by the Bavarians as he wants a hefty deal worth £300,000-a-week.

Liverpool have registered their interest in signing the 21-year-old for some time with the record German champions valuing their star man at around £120m.

The player currently earns around £90,000-a-week in wages and keeping in view the above mentioned demand, Liverpool will have to treble the current salary to secure his signature.

Moreover, the Anfield side will also have to overcome stiff competition as the report says Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal are also in this race.

Musiala has already established himself as a key player for Bayern Munich at this tender age and has enjoyed a bright start to this season, scoring twice in three Bundesliga appearances.

The youngster can play in the number ten position but is also efficient in the left-wing role. He is deemed one of the top talents in the world hence if Liverpool can eventually manage to acquire his service then that would be a great coup.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £120million and meet the salary demands to sign Jamal Musiala?