Liverpool willing to battle and sign £152million player – Report

Liverpool might have had a quiet transfer window in the recently concluded summer but they will know that they need to make big moves in subsequent windows to ensure that the club can take a step up to the next level.

This might mean opening out the cheque-book to sign a player who is a superstar at just 21 years of age.

Yes, we are talking about Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala whose future at the German club seems to have its doubts.

As per MEN, Liverpool are willing to battle other top European clubs to secure the signature of Musiala. The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also interested in signing the German star boy.

City are the team who have been tracking the Kaiser’s progress for almost a year now. They would be well aware that their need to replace Kevin de Bruyne is set to hit them on their faces sooner rather than later and they need to line up replacements.

Liverpool on the other hand would love to add someone of that quality to their team. In all likelihood, he would take over Dominic Szoboszlai’s role and the German would fit into Arne Slot’s system perfectly should he make this move.

MEN claim £120m should be sufficient to make this deal happen while other reports claim it to be around £152m. Regardless, the cost to bring him in is not going to be cheap and clubs need to brace themselves for that.

Bayern meanwhile continue to negotiate with the player and get him to extend his current deal which expires in 2026.

The German face a race against time to get Musiala to sign on the dotted line and it remains to be seen how this saga pans out for Liverpool.