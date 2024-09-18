Club plot crazy move to secure signing of £16.8million Liverpool player – Report

After enduring a disappointing campaign and struggling with their defensive frailties in the 2022/23 season, it was thought that Liverpool would look to strengthen the backline by signing a new defender last summer. However, they eventually decided not to do that.

Moreover, following Joel Matip’s departure this summer, it was believed that they may now finally sign a center-back. But, they still did not reinforce and opted to cash-in on Sepp van den Berg.

News – Liverpool willing to battle and sign £152million player – Report

Now, Arne Slot has been left with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez as the center-back options. It looks like they currently have enough numbers at the back but they can’t afford to lose any more defenders without adding one.

As per Italian outlet, Inter Live, Serie A champions, Inter Milan, are plotting a crazy move to sign Quansah from Liverpool as they feel the Englishman would be an ideal option to bolster their backline.

The defender could be available next summer for around £16.8m[€20m] if he struggles to find regular first-team football at Anfield this summer.

He played several games under Jurgen Klopp last term and even started in the opening Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town this season. However, he has now lost his place in the starting eleven to Konate.

Liverpool were interested in signing Anthony Gordon this summer and Newcastle United proposed a swap deal involving Quansah for this deal. The Merseyside club rejected the offer and that shows how highly the Anfield club rate their academy graduate.

The Reds have shown their ability to generate sizable amounts of money from fringe players’ sales over the last few years and they even sold Van den Berg – who made only four senior appearances for the club – for £25m to Brentford this summer.

Hence, the reported £16.8m price is extremely low and unrealistic for the youngster, who has been a key first-team member. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool would be persuaded to sell Quansah to Inter for the reported sum.