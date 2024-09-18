Report – £350,000 a week star now closer to agreeing Liverpool exit

Liverpool have a huge headache to solve as soon as possible – the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. All three players have their contracts expiring next summer with no renewal on the horizon.

Of the three, the one player who looks most likely to leave is Egyptian superstar Salah.

The 32-year-old has started in his own merry ways this Premier League season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in four games.

As per Spanish publication, Fichajes, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is closer to agreeing an exit from Liverpool as Saudi clubs continue to circle. Clubs from the Middle East have not given up on their plan of making him their marquee signing.

Salah has been one of the best players to have ever played at Anfield. Whenever he leaves the club, he will be recognized as a legend. However, fans will not want to see the back of him any time soon, especially with him performing this way.

The £350,000 a week star might be one of those players who wants to leave the top level before the game leaves them.

If Salah feels that his time at Liverpool is done, there isn’t much that the club can do to convince him otherwise.

It remains to be seen how the Reds go about planning their future without the star playmaker. They have signed Federico Chiesa this summer who can play in that position but might want a natural, left-footed right winger.

The club needs to make a decision on Salah soon. Should he choose not to renew his contract, its time Liverpool start looking at options and one can only hope the Egyptian superstar makes a decision sooner rather than later.