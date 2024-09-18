“Extremely” – Liverpool were ready to sign £67.4million playmaker – Journalist

Liverpool might have had a quiet transfer window in the recently concluded summer but will surely be planning moves for the future.

The squad still needs reinforcement in different areas and Michael Edwards will be all over it.

One player that Liverpool could look to sign next summer is PSG wonderkid Xavi Simons. The La Masia graduate has been incredible for PSV and RB Leipzig in the last couple of seasons and has finally shown signs of realizing his potential.

Despite his impressive performances, it does look like the Dutch youngster doesn’t have a future at PSG. The French giants might be open to selling him again next summer. At least, that is what Bild journalist Yvonne Gabriel thinks. Here is what he had to say:

“PSG would like to sell him next year, but Xavi sees himself at an even bigger club. His price tag, which is already rumored to be over €80m (£67.4m), is utopian for Leipzig. With sums like that, however, the Premier League naturally comes into play, Xavi’s dream destination, as they say, that’s why he took on a new advisor a year ago, the Englishman Darren Dyne.”

“It’s fair to say that the whole league has long had Xavi on its radar. Liverpool were also extremely keen on him this summer, there is a good connection to coach Arne Slot.”

£67.4m is quite a substantial fee for any club to spend. The 21-year-old will know that he needs to continue performing at a similar level to keep top clubs around Europe interested. If not, Simons might not get the big move he desires.

Coming to Liverpool would give Xavi Simons a chance to unite with his compatriot, Arne Slot. The Dutch coach would know all about the PSG youngster’s game and could be the perfect person to bring the best out of him going forward.

So far this season, Simons has one goal and one assist from four games. He will know that he needs to up the ante and make sure these numbers keep improving. The 21-year-old is immensely talented and will surely be able to do that between now and the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a move for the Dutch wonderkid next season. Let’s wait and see how it goes.