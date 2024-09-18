Liverpool prepare moves to finally seal signings they failed to complete – report

After remaining quiet for the majority of the summer window, Liverpool eventually stepped up their efforts and strengthened the squad by signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus late in the window.

Moreover, they agreed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but he is currently suffering at the Mestalla in the Spanish La Liga.

Liverpool were said to be keen on hiring a defensive midfielder with Martin Zubimendi emerging as the primary target. Unfortunately, the Spaniard eventually opted not to move away from Real Sociedad and the Anfield club decided not to go for any alternative options.

The Merseyside have also been eager on luring a new central defender as they were linked with numerous names, but failed to add reinforcement in the area before the deadline.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are still willing to purchase a new defensive midfielder and a center-back and are now finally preparing to add reinforcements in these two positions in January.

Arne Slot’s side are unlikely to go back for Zubimendi and would be looking at other midfielders but the exact name is not mentioned in the report.

FI further claim Liverpool have started planning life after Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 34 next year – so they are seeking a new left-sided center-back.

Ryan Gravenberch has been Slot’s preferred option for the holding midfield position this term. Liverpool also have Wataru Endo at their disposal but he has found it difficult to get regular first-team football this season.

Therefore, if the Japanese continues to struggle over the coming months then signing an upgrade in January would be the right decision.

On the other hand, planning the future beyond Van Dijk is necessary as he is set to enter his mid-30s though the Dutchman looks good physically and can perform at the highest level for a few more years at least.

Considering his current contract will expire at the end of this season, Liverpool must tie him down to a new deal as soon as possible or sign a world class replacement.