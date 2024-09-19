Club ready to assert financial power to sign £192,000 a week Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool are at risk of losing several of their key players for free as their current contracts will expire at the end of this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of them and considering his age, profile and status in world football, it would be a massive blow for the Reds if they eventually fail to keep hold of him.

As per The Independent, Real Madrid are ready to assert their financial power to secure big signings and are lining up a move to lure the Englishman by taking advantage of his situation

Alexander-Arnold has already been in consistent contact with Jude Bellingham regarding a move to Madrid. The duo has formed a good friendship during their time together with the England national team.

The 25-year-old is now assessing proceedings at Anfield following Jurgen Klopp’s departure before deciding his future.

Real Madrid have signed a few top-class players for free in recent times with Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe being among them. Moreover, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is also on their radar alongside Alexander-Arnold

Trent has been one of the integral parts of the success at Liverpool under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp having ranked through the club’s youth system.

So, it would be a disappointing sight for the Anfield faithful to see one of their own leaving the club for free at the prime of his career.

Filling the void of a player like Trent would be extremely difficult, hence Liverpool should put their best efforts in to persuade him to remain at the club by signing a new long-term contract.

Alexander-Arnold currently earns around £192,000-a-week and Liverpool should offer their vice-captain the salary hike he deserves to hold on to him.