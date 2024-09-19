Fee Lowered – Liverpool have to agree £25.3m fee to sign £42m player

As much as Liverpool would not want the day to come, the club will know deep down that the day is closer when they will need to replace Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender, to his credit, has shown no signs of slowing down, despite being 33.

The Reds club captain sees his contract at Anfield expire next summer and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. By the evidence that he is showing so far this season, offering him a new contract is a no-brainer but is the player ready to sign the deal?

A few days ago, Caught Offside reported that Liverpool are considering a transfer for Sevilla defender Loic Bade who could be the potential replacement for the 33-year-old.

More recently, Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, have claimed that Liverpool are considered a strong option to sign the 24-year-old.

As per the source, Bade has a release clause in his contract worth around £42m (50 million euros) but Liverpool will be able to pull off the signing for around £25.3m (30 million euros). This is due to Sevilla’s financial situation and the Andalusian side’s need to raise funds and the Reds can take advantage of the same.

Liverpool are no stranger to doing this, having just signed Giorgi Mamardashvili at a bargain price from Valencia. They have allowed him to stay at the La Liga club as he continues his development before moving to Anfield.

The Reds can do something similar by signing Bade in winter and loaning him back to Sevilla for the rest of the season. The talented center-back recently signed an extension but is one of the La Liga club’s more sellable assets.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a move for Bade soon and try and wrap up a deal for him. It makes a lot of sense on paper and lets see if the Sevilla defender is the chosen one to replace Van Dijk at Anfield.