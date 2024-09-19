Liverpool prepared to bid big to finally sign £42m star, who wants PL move – Report

Liverpool, after a quiet summer transfer window, will know the importance of planning for the future. There are areas in the squad that the club needs improvements in and Michael Edwards & co. will be aware of the same.

For example, for two successive summer transfer windows, the club has failed to bring in a new center-back.

The midfield is one more area which can do with reinforcement. It is only in attack that the club finds themselves quite comfortable.

Yet, as per Catalan source, Nacional, Liverpool are prepared to bid big to finally sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Egyptian attacker has been impressive for the Bundesliga club and this isn’t the first time he has been linked with a move to Merseyside.

The £42m star was heavily linked with Liverpool a few months back but a move did not transpire. Arsenal are the other club interested in a transfer for Marmoush and the player is ready to agree on a move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has started the season in fine fashion, scoring three goals and providing as many assists in four games across all competitions. He has a contract with the club until 2027 and the German club is expected to command a significant transfer fee of £42m.

Predominantly a center-forward, Marmoush is also comfortable playing on the right and the left. Merseyside is no stranger to seeing an Egyptian superstar in the front line and he might be a good addition to the squad.

That said, Arne Slot does not necessarily need another attacker in the squad unless someone was to leave.

It remains to be seen how the Reds handle this situation. Omar Marmoush is a big talent but not someone Liverpool needs and let’s see how it goes.