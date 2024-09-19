Talks in vain and as star feels Liverpool will offer lower deal – Report

After joining Liverpool from AS Roma back in 2017, Mohamed Salah has secured his status as the legend of the club over the last few years.

He helped the Reds end their 30 years of league title drought and also guided them to win their sixth Champions League trophy. Moreover, the 32-year-old helped Liverpool win multiple domestic cup competitions, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The Egyptian is the third-highest goal-scorer in the club’s history just below Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, it seems his time at Anfield is coming towards the end.

As per TEAMtalk, Liverpool have already held ‘tentative talks’ with Salah over a contract extension but the expectation is that both sides won’t be able to find an agreement.

It was previously reported that the forward would be open to remaining at Anfield if he were to be given a similar wage as he already earns – which is around £350,000-a-week.

However, as per TT, the Merseysiders will offer a lower deal as compared to the teams in the Middle-East. The report says Salah would get a higher salary and a large signing-on bonus if he were to move to Saudi Arabia as a free agent.

The SPL’s chief negotiators are willing to make the Liverpool star the face of their project and are ready to make him one of the highest-paid players in the history of football. Therefore, for now the Middle East is expected be his next destination.

The Saudi Arabian clubs have been on the trail of Salah for a while as Al-Ittihad attempted to purchase him by submitting a whooping £150m offer last summer.

Liverpool rejected the bid, but now it looks like the former Chelsea man would finally make the all-anticipated move there in 2025.