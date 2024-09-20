Liverpool prepared to agree huge deal after player rejects one contract offer – Report

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Liverpool superstar. 101 goal contributions in 315 games for a full-back is quite astonishing and sometimes, it’s quite easy to understate what the English international star actually brings to the table.

At 25, he is already the club’s vice-captain and one of the team’s most important players.

However, Liverpool are facing a critical issue with the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold whose deal expires in 2025.

As per Team Talk, Liverpool are willing to make Trent one of their highest-paid players after the 25-year-old has already rejected one contract offer from the club. The Reds want to make sure they retain their academy graduate at Anfield.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are huge admirers of the Three Lions defender and want to make a Bosman move for him next summer. The Los Blancos have recently gotten into the habit of signing superstars on free transfers to assemble their squad.

In the summer, the European champions used the same trick to sign Kylian Mbappe when his contract expired with PSG. Liverpool will be keen to avoid losing Trent Alexander-Arnold at all, and more-so for on a free deal to the Spanish giants.

It is not just with Trent that the Merseysiders are facing this situation. Other club icons like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also in the same boat.

The only difference is that the duo are 33 and 32 respectively and keeping them isn’t as big a priority as holding on to the 25-year-old.

Negotiations don’t seem to be easy and this could be a long road for Liverpool to convince Trent.

He deserves to be one of the best-paid players in the world and let’s wait and see if the club manage to get him to sign on the dotted line in the near future.