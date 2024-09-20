£65,000 a week star confirms what he wants before joining Liverpool

The summer transfer window saw Liverpool not make many new acquisitions to strengthen the squad until Federico Chiesa joined the club from Juventus late in the window.

The Reds also signed Giorgi Mamardashvili and agreed on a £65,000-a-week deal with him. But, the shot-stopper remained at Valencia and will move to Anfield at the end of this season.

The Georgian has endured a dire start to this campaign at Mestalla as Los Ches are currently at the bottom of La Liga. They have accumulated only one point out of a possible 15 and are currently at risk of relegation.

Mamardashvili has recently told Super Deporte that Valencia has given him so much over the last three years hence he wants to repay it by giving everything this season to help them survive the relegation before joining Liverpool. The 23-year-old said:

“Valencia, this city and this club have changed my life and I want to give everything I can this year. Valencia has been key in my career, it has helped me a lot these past three years, they have been incredible and I wanted to say thank you.”

Mamardashvili has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers after displaying his qualities for Valencia and especially for his nation at the European Championships in Germany. As a result, Liverpool acted fast and decided to purchase him this summer.

However, the concerning part from Liverpool’s point of view is that Mamardashvili’s form has dropped significantly this season as his saving percentage in La Liga over the last three seasons was more than 70.

In the first five games of this term, he has made saves at only a 52% rate so Valencia have struggled to keep clean-sheets – which has resulted in them struggling to win games.

Mamardashvili needs to return to his best as soon as possible as he wouldn’t want to join Liverpool off the back of a disappointing campaign.