Liverpool plot move, can agree pre-contract to sign £20m-a-year “amazing” star – Report

Liverpool would soon reach the day when they need to find a way to replace Mohamed Salah. Just saying this makes it sound like an impossible task.

There aren’t many players in the world who play with the same consistency as the Egyptian superstar.

Salah is currently 32 years old and has started this season in an incredible fashion. He has scored three goals and provided three assists from four games so far in the Premier League. He has been the protagonist of Arne Slot’s team so far.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a move to agree a pre-contract to try and sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. The German forward has a contract that expires in 2025 and could be available on a free transfer next summer.

Come January, Sane will be free to negotiate terms with any foreign club and Liverpool could look to swoop in. The 28-year-old ex-Manchester City winger earns around £386,000 a week in Germany, which works out to around £20m a year.

The ‘amazing’ German attacker has seen his profile as a forward change over the years. During his Manchester City days, Sane was predominantly a left-footed left winger who loved to use his pace and drive to the byline before cutting the ball across to runners inside the box.

However, in his last year under Pep Guardiola, he suffered an ACL injury and played only one game for the team in the entire campaign.

Post the serious injury, it took some time for Sane to get back to the player that he was but he had lost his blistering pace.

The Kaiser is now a right-winger who loves to cut in onto his favored left foot – very Salah-esque. Should Liverpool decide to sign Leroy Sane, he would be a good addition and a potential replacement for the Egyptian. Let’s wait and see how it goes.