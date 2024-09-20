Player now ready to sign for Liverpool after refusing triple-your-money deal – Report

Liverpool did not make many moves this summer but there was one particular player they made a concrete effort to sign.

Arne Slot quickly realized the need for a natural number six and moved in to reinforce the position.

The player that Liverpool made a serious push for was Martin Zubimendi. However, despite Liverpool offering to triple the salary that he was earning at the Basque club, the player decided to stay put at his boyhood club.

Just a month later though, as per Estadio Deportivo, Martin Zubimendi is now ready to agree to a move to Liverpool should the club approach him in the coming transfer windows. The 25-year-old could end up being a Red after all.

Despite being just 25 years old, Zubimendi has already made 194 appearances for his club. He played a starring role coming off the bench against England for Spain in the final of the Euros, replacing an injured Rodri and putting in a shift to remember.

However, as they always say, one player’s loss is always someone else’s opportunity and Ryan Gravenberch has made an incredible start to the season at Merseyside. He has rediscovered himself in a holding role in Arne Slot’s system.

Once highly regarded during his time at Ajax, Gravenberch’s career has stalled ever since he moved to Bayern Munich. His first season at Anfield was more miss than hit but Jurgen Klopp helped build back his confidence.

Now though, Gravenberch has started in a way that Liverpool does not realise the pinch of failing to sign Zubimendi.

Despite all this, the Spaniard would be a good addition to the Anfield-based squad and let’s see if the club wrap up a move for him in the near future.