Midfielder has said ‘yes to the proposal’ to sign for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool did not make many concrete approaches this summer but one pursuit of theirs that was well-documented was that of Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds tried to sign the talented Spanish midfielder but did not succeed in their pursuit.

News – Liverpool “really” prepared to secure signing of £75million star even if this happens – Report

However, it looks like Michael Edwards & co. are still interested in signing the Basque club midfield star. Apparently, the 25-year-old regrets saying NO to Liverpool in the summer and if given a chance, he would change his mind.

Now, as per TDF, the Reds remain interested in Zubimendi and the player has said ‘yes to the proposal’ and has set his mind on a transfer to Anfield. This is news that bodes very well for Liverpool in their pursuit of a new #6.

Arne Slot has started this season very well and managed to get the best out of Ryan Gravenberch in the #6 role. The Dutch midfielder looks like a player revitalized and has usurped Wataru Endo as the first-choice defensive midfielder.

However, Gravenberch also has qualities that can be used further up the field. He would be so much more potent if given the chance to play in the Alexis Mac Allister role with someone defensively astute like Zubimendi alongside him.

Zubimendi is an extremely calm presence in midfield. He almost always makes the right decisions on and off the ball. The Spanish international is a player that the Anfield crowd would fall in love with really quickly.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool return with an offer for Zubimendi in the coming transfer windows.

They might have to trigger his release clause again but if they have the player’s blessing, then the things should be smoother this time.