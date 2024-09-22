Report – Liverpool still interested in signing £96.8million duo

Liverpool’s work for future transfer windows is already underway with the club planning after a rather subdued transfer window.

Their only arrival for the new campaign was Federico Chiesa, who is starting to settle in well.

News – Liverpool could agree triple sale for amount FSG paid to acquire the club – Wyness

The Reds did sign Giorgi Mamardashvili but he is with Valencia for the current campaign. The issue for the Merseysiders though is that they reinforced in two positions where they were already well sorted in the summer. What they need is a new central defender and defensive midfield reinforcement.

As per TBR Football, Liverpool still remain interested in talented Atalanta duo, Ederson and Lookman. The club sent scouts to watch the two play against Arsenal in the Champions League in the 0-0 draw midweek.

The Reds were linked with transfers for both these players back in the summer. Ederson was valued at around £46.1m whereas Lookman was valued at around £50.7m. So, the six time European champions may need £96.8m as a package to get the duo.

Of the two, Liverpool do not need Lookman. They have enough attackers in the squad and need to sign a center-back as a priority. It has been two summers since the club made a signing for the position and it needs to happen soon.

Ederson, on the other hand, would be an incredible addition to the squad despite the impressive performance of Ryan Gravenberch so far this season.

The Dutch midfielder has been a revelation so far this season but he is more of a creative presence in the center of the park and not a natural play breaker like the Serie A star.

It could all come down to whether the club is able to afford a move for Ederson. Let’s wait and see if the Reds make a move for him in the coming transfer windows.