Liverpool “really” prepared to secure signing of £75million star even if this happens – Report

Although Liverpool didn’t make many new major acquisitions this summer, they attempted to sign a couple of high-profile stars to reinforce the squad.

Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi, was one of them but the player eventually decided to reject a move to Anfield in favor of remaining at his boyhood club.

News – After £77.7m offer, Liverpool are willing to finally sign £125.8m star – Journalist

Moreover, Liverpool reportedly tried to purchase Anthony Gordon and even agreed on a £75m deal with Newcastle United, including Joe Gomez in a part-exchange deal. However, a move eventually didn’t happen.

Now, on RTK, Graeme Bailey has reported that The Magpies are planning to open talks with the playmaker over a new deal as he has entered the final two years of his current contract.

Still, Liverpool have already told Anthony Gordon that they hold a long-term interest in him and they are ‘really’ prepared to secure his signature even if the former Everton star signs a new long-term deal at St James’ Park over the coming months. Bailey said:

“From what I’m told Liverpool have let Gordon know it’s a long-term interest. It’s not if you sign then next year our interest is gone. They wouldn’t see it as a snub if he signs a deal to become the best paid player at Newcastle.”

“Gordon signing a new contract won’t impact their interest in the player, Liverpool still really want him.”

Gordon has already proven his worth in the Premier League and has also established himself as a regular starter for England under the new interim manager, Lee Carsley.

The Newcastle star is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline and could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire next summer – if they purchase him.

However, Gordon has showcased his best on the left flank and the Merseyside club already have enough firepower in the LW position having already got Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. Moreover, Federico Chiesa can also provide cover in this position if needed.

In your view, should Liverpool continue to push to sign Anthony Gordon?