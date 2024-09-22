Liverpool ready and advancing to agree terms with £90,000 a week star – Report

Liverpool have had an interesting start to the new season under Arne Slot who has made an impression in his first few games as Reds boss.

There have been quite a few protagonists for the Dutch coach but none more so than Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

News – Report – Liverpool still interested in signing £96.8million duo

In six games across all competitions, Diaz has five goals and one assist. Against Bournemouth yesterday, the Colombian scored two goals in an incredible display of attacking flair and this has been the case since the start of the season.

Understandably, Liverpool want to reward him for his good form this season. As per Rousing the Kop, the Liverpool are ready and advancing to agree fresh terms with Luis Diaz.

Incredibly, the South American earns just £90,000 a week on his current deal at Anfield. Those wages do not reflect the player that the talented winger has become since his move to Merseyside and he is due a bumper pay raise.

Mo Salah is another player who has had an incredible impact under Arne Slot. He has been chipping in with both goals and assists and his contract expires next summer. It remains to be seen if the Reds make an offer for him to extend his deal as well.

As for the former Porto winger, he has had the habit of starting off in top form and then tapering off when it matters the most.

Often, it has been due to an unfortunate injury but Liverpool will hope this season is different for Luis Diaz.

Let’s see how the campaign goes forward from here on. The Reds will hope to continue the winning run while avoiding performances like the one against Nottingham Forest. Do you think Luis Diaz deserves a lucrative new contract?