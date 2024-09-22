“Good chance” – Liverpool can finally sign £67.4million “jewel” – Journalist

With a Dutch coach at the helm, it will come as little surprise if Liverpool’s scouting network with regard to Dutch talents expands.

To be fair, the Reds have a couple of brilliant talents from the Netherlands in their ranks already – Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

One Dutch talent who needs no introduction is Xavi Simons. His performances for PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig in the last two seasons speak for themselves and this had piqued interest from top clubs in Europe including Liverpool.

The 21-year-old who is still on PSG’s books is spending the current season on loan again at RB Leipzig. A few days back, Bild journalist Yvonne Gabriel claimed that the Merseysiders were very interested in signing the £67.4m star but the player wanted to stay at the Bundesliga club.

Bundesliga expert Christian Falk labelled Simons a “jewel” along with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. He recently was quoted saying this, as well as confirming Liverpool’s interest in the player.

“He’s more likely to go to the Premier League than Wirtz. Along with Musiala, there could very well be three transfer jewels on the market next year.”

Moreover, as per Fabrizio Romano on The Daily Briefing, the Italian journalist has confirmed that Xavi Simons is likely to leave PSG in the summer of 2025.

“I’m sure there’s a good chance for Xavi to leave PSG on a permanent transfer in 2025, but it’s not something already agreed with Liverpool or any other club.”

Although Romano has mentioned that there is no agreement with Liverpool, they can make an effort to finally sign Xavi Simons as he may leave the French champions. Arne Slot could maybe help convince the Oranje star that his next destination has to be Anfield.

Simons would fit perfectly into Slot’s setup. He could replace or provide competition to Dominic Szoboszlai in the number 10 role. The Hungarian is a different profile and having a more goalscoring Dutchman could help Liverpool.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about pursuing the 21-year-old. It’s up to Xavi Simons to make a decision and let’s hope he chooses Liverpool as his next club.