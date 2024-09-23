Report – Things could get easier for Liverpool to sign £70million star

Liverpool’s strong start to this season has started to give the fans hope that they can be able to challenge for big silverware in Arne Slot’s debut campaign as the new manager this term.

Defense is still an area where there are issues to be concerned about for the Reds at the moment. Jarell Quansah featured heavily during the pre-season and even started the opening Premier League game against Ipswich Town.

However, he has now found it difficult to get regular game-time in recent times. So, it is clear that Slot doesn’t feel the Englishman is ready to play regularly at this level yet.

Moreover, Ibrahima Konate’s injury problems have been a big problem over the years and the supporters will be hoping he can remain fit the entire season this time.

Additionally, Virgil van Dijk has entered the final year of his current contract and Liverpool are currently at risk of losing him for free next summer. The Reds should now consider purchasing a new center-back next year, even if the Dutchman extends his deal as he is set to turn 34 soon.

Marc Guehi was linked with a move Liverpool during the off-season but the Reds never made a formal approach. Now, Caught Offside report that the Reds remain keen on signing the Englishman and things could get easier for them to get the deal done next summer as he will enter the final year of his current deal.

The Eagles wanted £70m for their star man this summer but they could be forced to sell him for a reduced fee if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months.

The report says Newcastle United attempted to hire the Three Lion CB but they couldn’t manage to match Crystal Palace’s price tag. The Magpies are still after Guehi and ready to provide tough competition to Liverpool over this deal.

The 24-year-old is comfortable playing in the LCB position hence in the long run, he could be the ideal man replace Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

