Club ready to sign £45m Liverpool star for just £17m – Report

Liverpool had a very quiet summer transfer window, securing the signatures of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa.

One player who had a very interesting summer was Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. Under Jurgen Klopp last season, the English international had a starring role and showcased his versatility, playing everywhere across the defense and even defensive midfield.

However, the 27-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from the club in the summer with talks about a swap deal between Newcastle United and Liverpool that would have seen talented English winger Anthony Gordon move to Merseyside.

At that point, Gomez was valued by the Reds at around £45m. The move did not happen as the Magpies decided to hold on to their star playmaker.

Now, as per Inter Live, Inter Milan are now ready to make a move to sign him in the next transfer window. His valuation has dropped to just £17m and the Italian giants are keen to ensure they secure his signature in the near future.

Gomez has hardly featured this season with Arne Slot giving him only 11 minutes of football in the Champions League. He has a contract with Liverpool until 2027 and it makes no sense for Liverpool to part ways with him for just £17m.

When you bring into perspective the fact that Liverpool managed to sell Sepp van den Berg to Brentford earlier this summer for around £25m – a player who hardly ever featured for the first team, they should be getting more for an established star like Joe Gomez.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Gomez at Anfield.

Having someone as versatile as the Englishman in the squad could always be helpful and let’s see if Arne Slot insists on holding on to him despite the interest.