Report – Liverpool will be bidding to sign £34m versatile star

The Liverpool juggernaut continues to chug on under Arne Slot with the Reds getting past West Ham United in the Cup with an impressive 5-1 win.

They were slightly helped by the red card to Edson Alvarez after which the floodgates seemingly opened.

News – DW – Liverpool prepared to sign £109m-£125m star – Transfer could ‘come sooner’

Despite the good start, the Reds will know deep down that there is a need for the recruitment team to plan for future transfer windows. Despite signing Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Anfield side did not cover all their bases in the recently concluded transfer window.

One issue that they are currently facing is handling the contract renewal situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The club vice-captain did not particularly put the doubts to bed with his words recently and the club will know that they will need to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

As per Football Insider, the Reds have identified their potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold should the Englishman leave at the end of his contract. Liverpool will be bidding to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s star defender Jeremie Frimpong, who is also wanted by other English sides.

Is Frimpong good enough to replace Trent?

Valued at around £34m, Frimpong has been a revelation in the past couple of seasons under Xabi Alonso and established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, on par with Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest of the party.

He is extremely versatile, regularly scores and creates goals and can operate in a number of positions.

As much as Liverpool would not want to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold, if they had to replace him, it does not get much better than Jeremie Frimpong, who is just 23. The only question mark would be his adaptability to a back four.

He has mainly featured as a wing-back for much of his time at Leverkusen and sometimes, even as a winger.

Having more defensive responsibility could take some time to get used to for Frimpong and let’s see if Liverpool go ahead and make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.