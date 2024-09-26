Deal likely – Liverpool ready to agree terms, player will put pen to paper if demand is met

Liverpool won the Champions League and the Premier League titles in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020 under Jurgen Klopp. Since, they only came close to lifting the coveted trophies again in 2022.

The Merseysiders have started a new era under new manager, Arne Slot, and they have enjoyed a promising start to this season.

News – £50million star now prepared to agree huge deal with Liverpool – Report

Although the Reds did not complete many signings, the good thing is that they were able to hold on to key players.

However, next summer, the situation could be alarming with more than a few stars reaching the end of their respective contracts.

Football Insider now reveals that Trent Alexander-Arnold – whose current contract is set to expire at the end of this season – is eager to win big trophies and will only sign an extension at Anfield if Liverpool match his ambition.

The 25-year-old wants to see the Reds showing signs of ambition by making statement additions in the market – something that they actually failed to do in the summer.

The report says Real Madrid have already registered their interest in hiring him by taking advantage of his current situation and could agree on a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

Trent Deal Likely

TEAMtalk claim Liverpool are desperate to agree a new deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold as they don’t want to lose him for free. The defender is also happy at his boyhood club and is likely to put pen to paper soon.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world and it would be a huge loss for the Anfield club if they lose him for free at this stage of his career. Therefore, Liverpool must tie him down to a new deal as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, apart from Trent, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have also entered the final years of their respective deals and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool eventually tie them down to fresh terms.