DW – Liverpool prepared to sign £109m-£125m star – Transfer could ‘come sooner’

Liverpool have been heavily linked with German international and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, Florian Wirtz, and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

Multiple sources (DC and CO) have already revealed that the Reds are prepared to move in with a big offer to hire the Kaiser from the Bundesliga champions.

In Germany, Deutsche Welle have reported (news image provide below) that Liverpool are one of the clubs willing to sign Wirtz, whose transfer away from Leverkusen could ‘come sooner’.

The 21-year-old made his Champions League debut last week and scored a brace against Feyenoord in the first half to even surprise himself. He said: “I didn’t expect to come out of the first half with two goals”.

DW claim that his and Leverkusen’s goal for the current season is to reach the knockout stages of the CL and compete against Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

However, in future, Xabi Alonso might not be there, top stars may leave, he may receive hefty offers and Die Werkself might not be able to qualify for Europe’s premier competition consistently.

Therefore, the German media outlet state that the 25-capped star could soon leave and look for clubs who have won the Champions League.

In such a scenario, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and others are willing to sign Florian Wirtz. A few years ago, ex Bayern president, Uli Hoeness, even invited his parents to talk about his future at the Allianz.

An intriguing battle is expected to happen for his services next year and DW claim the youngster has a market value of £109m-£125m (130-150 million euros).

This term, so far, he has made 7 appearances for Leverkusen and directly contributed in as many goals (6 goal and 1 assist).

In your view, should Liverpool pay around £109m-£125m to sign Florian Wirtz?