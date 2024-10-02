Star out – Liverpool strongest 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Bologna

Liverpool have been going strong in the Premier League as they are currently at the top of the league with 15 points from six games.

The Reds started their Champions League campaign with a thumping 3-1 victory over AC Milan last month. They will be looking to continue the winning run when they take on another Serie A side, Bologna, in Europe’s elite club competition at Anfield tonight.

In terms of the team news for this game, new signing, Federico Chiesa, is unavailable for selection due to an injury.

Diogo Jota missed the last two training sessions following the 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers so he is in doubt ahead of this encounter.

Moreover, Darwin Nunez was ill last weekend but he trained well ahead of today’s game hence he should be available for selection.

Andy Robertson picked up a knock last time out versus Wolves and there is a doubt about his availability and Harvey Elliott remains sidelined with his injury.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Bologna

Alisson should continue in the goal for the hosts therefore, Caoimhin Kelleher will have to settle for a place on the bench. Ibrahima Konate is expected to continue at the back having scored last time out and he should be paired up with Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to commence in the right-back position, while Konstantinos Tsimikas could be on the opposite side if Robertson is deemed not fit enough to start.

Arne Slot would go with his preferred midfield partnership of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, while Dominik Szoboszlai should be in the No.10 role.

Mohamed Salah is set to be deployed on the right flank and Cody Gakpo could start on the left ahead of Luis Diaz. Nunez might be in the CF role if Jota can’t start. Here is the predicted Liverpool lineup vs Bologna