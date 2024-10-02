Report – Liverpool ready £20.8m contract to finally sign £38m-£42m star

Except for one unexpected hiccup against Nottingham Forst in the Premier League, Arne Slot’s Liverpool has been flawless so far.

The team has made the transition from Klopp to Slot look as seamless as it can possibly be.

The attack has looked incredible under the Dutch coach with all three positions looking sorted. Mohamed Salah has been incredibly consistent but when has he ever not been? Luis Diaz is in the form of his life. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are rotating well for the striker role.

Despite this, Liverpool continue to be linked with players, and coincidentally, most of them have been attackers. Liverpool were linked with a transfer for LOSC Lille star, Jonathan David, but the French club demanded around £38m-£42m for him back in the summer.

The Canadian striker’s contract with the club expires in 2025 and he is set to be available for cheap in January or on a free transfer in the summer, giving the Reds the perfect chance to snap him up and bolster their squad.

Now, as per Inter Live, Liverpool are ready to take action and could soon offer a contract worth £20.8m to sign him for the French side. It would be a five-year deal worth 5 million euros at Anfield which would give David the perfect chance to take his career to the next level.

The news source have mentioned that the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Arsenal and Newcastle are also on the hunt to hire his services.

So far this season, Lille have netted 11 goals in the Ligue 1 of which 5 of them have been scored by David. He has continued his good form in the new campaign and this could turn out to be his audition for a big European move.

Jonathan David would make sense for Liverpool only if Darwin Nunez’s future at the club was in question. It remains to be seen how the Uruguayan’s time under Arne Slot progresses. Nevertheless, it would be good to keep an eye on the situation of the talented striker, who can be lured on a Bosman.