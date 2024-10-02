Liverpool prepared to offer £66.6million for signing that club could accept – Report

Liverpool continue to plan the future of their squad and potential reinforcements that they can bring in for Arne Slot.

Despite Ryan Gravenberch’s impressive performances, the need for a new number six cannot be understated.

Gravenberch has qualities that can be used further up the field and currently, Liverpool are, in a way, restricting him from maximizing his full ability. Bringing in a defensive midfield presence alongside him should help him a long way.

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to make a bid of around £66.6m (80 million euros) to try and sign Real Madrid star, Aurelien Tchouameni. The interesting thing is that the Spanish club could accept this offer from the Reds.

The 24-year-old has been at the Bernabeu for some time now, representing them in 97 games and he has stepped into the shoes of Casemiro, who now plays his football for Manchester United. Despite impressive displays, his future almost seems shrouded in uncertainty.

Liverpool were strongly interested in Tchouameni even before his transfer to Real Madrid. However, back then, the French young talent preferred a transfer from Monaco to Spain than Merseyside, but things could look different currently.

Having won every major trophy with Real Madrid, the chance of playing in the Premier League could be an exciting prospect for the midfielder.

Should Liverpool sign him, he would be an incredible acquisition considering what the current squad is lacking.

With time, Tchouameni, who was a key member of the Les Bleus squad that reached the World Cup final in 2022, could become one of the very best in his position. Let’s wait and see how the Frenchman’s future pans out and if there is a chance for him to play at Anfield.