Liverpool prepare bid to sign £90million star, who’d like Anfield move – Report

There are two kinds of club rivalries in world football. One is the kind of rivalry that exists between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich where the transfer of players between the two clubs is as common as a rainy day in Stoke.

Then, there are the other kinds of rivalries. Ones you can call the Luis Figo – Sol Campbell divide. These are rivalries that players dread to cross and earn the wrath of the fans who are left behind. Ones where even indirect transfers from one club to another are often frowned upon.

Real Madrid – Barcelona. Celtic – Rangers. Arsenal – Tottenham. Galatasary – Fenerbahce. Dortmund – Schalke. Inter Milan – AC Milan. Benfica – Sporting. Finally, Liverpool – Everton. The Merseyside divide is a barrier that players often hesitate to cross.

The last player to transfer directly between the two clubs was Abel Xavier in 2002, who left the Reds to join the Blues of Merseyside. Almost 23 years later, this divide could be breached by Everton star, Jarrad Branthwaite, as per Daily Mail.

Liverpool are preparing to bid to sign Branthwaite. The report claims that his valuation would be around £70m. However, back in the summer, Everton demanded close to £90m to sell him when Manchester United came knocking.

If the Toffees wanted so much from the Red Devils, there is no doubt that they would demand as much if not more from their bitter rivals Liverpool, irrespective of his contract situation or their financial status. Thus, the Reds cannot expect any favors.

One thing that Liverpool can take solace from is that Branthwaite is reportedly willing to make the controversial move from Goodison Park to Anfield. This should help him win over the Kops of the world but he is definitely going to dig a grave for himself on his return to Goodison.

Branthwaite is a talented player and would be a good addition to the squad. However, there are things to repercussions to consider in this transfer that extend beyond the sporting spectrum.

Let’s wait and see how the club goes about making this happen.