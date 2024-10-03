Liverpool want signing of £100million midfield technician – Report

Liverpool have started this season very well under Arne Slot but he is yet to face major tests.

The October schedule would give the Merseyside supporters a clearer picture of their actual ceiling under the Dutch manager this season.

Throughout the summer, the Reds were on the lookout for a number 6. They went hard in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfield star Martin Zubimendi but the player did not make the transfer this summer. Ultimately, they found an unlikely savior in Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder, although not a natural number six, has played the role with finesse and perfection so far this season. Despite this, Liverpool will know that they need to find a new deep-lying midfielder in the market.

As per Team Talk, Liverpool have identified talented English midfielder, Adam Wharton, of Crystal Palace and want to sign him. Earlier this month, the Mail also confirmed the same, revealing that the Reds are chasing the 20-year-old.

Arsenal and Chelsea broke the £100 million barrier to lure Declan Rice and Moises Caiceo respectively last year. Similarly, Wharton will not come cheap with Crystal Palace valuing him as high as £100million.

Should Liverpool sign Adam Wharton?

Playing as the #6 is a niche role in modern-day football and doesn’t have many high-quality candidates and the Eagles seem aware of the same, as reflected in their asking price.

Like the famous saying, ”a sheep in wolf’s clothing’, Adam Wharton is ‘a Spaniard in an Englishman’s clothing’. He has the technical proficiency on the ball that is reminiscent of some La Roja greats and is an excellent deep-lying, playmaking technician.

What he is not, at least yet, is a natural ball-winner. Unfortunately for Liverpool, that is exactly what their midfield is lacking. Wharton is more Alexis Mac Allister or Gravenberch than Zubimendi and what the Reds need is a play-breaker.

There are two ways to look at this. One is to sign Wharton and trust him to develop that aspect of his game going forward, which would make him deadly.

Otherwise, Liverpool could look at other options who are naturally ball-winners in midfield. Let’s see which route Michael Edwards takes on this one.