Liverpool now want to sign £83million in demand player – Report

Liverpool’s need to reinforce the center-back position is well-documented. It has been the case for two summer transfer windows now but the club hasn’t really done anything to arrest the situation apart from promoting Jarrel Quansah.

As much as we hope for it to not happen, if one of Ibrahima Konate or Virgil van Dijk suffer an injury, Liverpool and Arne Slot are in for a lot of trouble. As talented as Quansah is, he hasn’t reached those levels yet and is still a work in progress.

While reinforcing the center-back position is of utmost importance, the player being linked with Liverpool currently makes one raise some eyebrows. According to The Athletic, Liverpool are among several European giants interested in talented Palmeiras defender, Vitor Reis.

Likened to Brazilian superstars like PSG’s Marquinhos and Real Madrid’s Eder Militao, it is clear that the teenager is regarded very highly in football circles.

The right-footed 18-year-old is considered one of the biggest prospects to come out of the South American country and it is not surprising he is in demand.

Liverpool are not alone in their interest in Vitor Reis with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid also monitoring the player. Even last month, there was a report from Caught Offside stating that the Reds were monitoring the starlet.

If all this was not enough evidence for you to believe that we are talking about a super talent, here is the cherry on top of the cake. Palmeiras have a £83m [€100m] release clause inserted into his contract.

Palmeiras have no intention of selling Reis before the conclusion of the 2025 Club World Cup which means that any club interested in him can only make an offer next summer.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool’s interest is concrete and how much they are willing to spend on the teenager. Let’s wait and see how it goes.