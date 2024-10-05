“Difficult to stop” – £33m-£42m star would be ready to sign for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool are no stranger to having an Egyptian attacker tear apart opposition defenses at Anfield. For the better part of the last decade, Mohamed Salah has done a great job for the Reds and he continues to do the same this season as well.

It now looks like Liverpool are set for a Deja vu moment as yet another Egyptian forward is linked with a transfer to Anfield.

The player in question here is Omar Marmoush who plays his football for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Marmoush has started this season incredibly well, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in eight games so far. Capable of playing anywhere across the front line, his effectiveness in front of goal is incredible.

To put the Egyptian’s numbers into perspective, he is leading Harry Kane in terms of goals scored so far this season. As per BILD (news image provided below), Marmoush would be ready to sign for Liverpool should they make an offer. Frankfurt would demand a fee of around £33m-£42m to part ways with him.

The sporting director of Frankfurt has had nothing but good words for the 25-year-old attacker. Here is what he had to say:

“Omar has taken the next step. In one-on-one duels he is difficult to stop. He also moves incredibly well.”

Bild claim Marmoush dreams of a top Premier League move with clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool mentioned. Last summer, he had interest from midtable English clubs like Fulham and Nottingham Forest but chose to stick with Frankfurt and wait for a high-profile offer.

Back then, when he opted to stay with the German club, here is what the Egyptian had to say, although that looks set to change now considering the clubs that are being linked:

“I just feel very comfortable here. We are like a family.”

Marmoush is clearly making all the right noises to get the attention of top clubs. If he continues in the same way, there is no reason why a Liverpool offer won’t happen. Let’s wait and see how this situation transpires.