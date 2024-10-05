Report – Liverpool ready to agree £15.6million a year deal with star

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk continue to perform brilliantly for Liverpool, but at the same time, their contracts are a massive concern for the Merseysiders.

Considering the significance these three players hold in the Reds’ squad, it is a big surprise that Liverpool have allowed the trio to enter the final years of their respective deals.

The Anfield side are now at risk of losing all three of them for nothing next summer and foreign clubs can secure pre-contract agreements with them in January if the situation remains the same.

TBR Football report that Real Madrid are interested in Alexander-Arnold, while Paris Saint-Germain have expressed their desire to sign both the defender and Salah, by taking advantage of their current situation. Moreover, Bayern Munich are also eyeing a swoop for Alexander-Arnold.

However, the outlet have some good news. They claim Alexander-Arnold hasn’t held talks with any side over a potential departure and Liverpool have been working hard to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

The Reds are ready to agree a lucrative deal worth £300,000-a-week, which is £15.6m-a-year, to persuade the defender to stay at the club and they are confident that he will accept the offer and commit his future at Anfield.

Moreover, Football Insider backs the above report and state that Arne Slot’s side are optimistic about the possibility of agreeing on a fresh contract with the England international soon.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the world in his position and deserves a bumper pay rise.

Along with him, Liverpool should also do everything in their power to renew deals with Van Dijk and Salah.