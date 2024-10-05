Liverpool willing to sign £68million star to replace £120,000 a week player – Report

Thanks to Jurgen Klopp and the work he did at Anfield, Arne Slot has been blessed with an incredible squad where he has starters and able backups for almost all positions.

One area in the squad that is slightly weak in terms of depth is the #10 role.

Dominik Szoboszlai is the only natural #10 in the squad with the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott providing able backup, although neither of them naturally belong to that position. This is one area that Liverpool could look to reinforce in the upcoming transfer window.

The Hungarian has had a decent impact since his transfer to Anfield but doesn’t quite have the same attacking output as some of the other players who play in his position. While Szoboszlai is a valuable member of the squad, Liverpool would do well to sign someone else for that position.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have set sights on Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and view him as a potential replacement for Szoboszlai.

The 26-year-old has not enjoyed the best of starts to the season but that is more reflective of the Eagles as a unit rather than criticism on the player.

Eze is valued at around £68million by the Eagles. Should Liverpool want to sign him, they should be willing to pay a significant fee to bring the English international. The 26-year-old would be a good addition to Arne Slot’s squad.

Szoboszlai currently earns around £120,000 a week at Liverpool. Even if the club were to sign Eze, keeping the Hungarian in the mix wouldn’t be such a bad idea. With the Englishman, he can also play from the left side of the attack.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about pursuing the English star. He would also help towards the homegrown quota at the club. This is a transfer that makes sense on many levels and only time will tell if the Reds get this deal over the line.

In your opinion, should Liverpool sign Eze for the No.10 role or persist with Szoboszlai, who has been inconsistent?