Report – Liverpool to finalize £16million a year agreement with player

Liverpool have a major bomb headed their way. No team can cope with losing three of their superstars in the same year and the Reds could have to face this reality if they fail to convince all of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign new deals.

They are working overtime to try and convince Trent and Van Dijk to sign new contracts. There seems to be no movement on Mohamed Salah’s front but Liverpool are never a club to carry out negotiations in the spectrum of the public eye.

However, even if Salah was to leave the club at the end of the season, Liverpool would consider it a success if they managed to renew their captain and vice captain.

As per Team Talk, Liverpool are set to finalize £16million a year deal to secure the extension of Virgil van Dijk.

Being the club captain, The Anfield club want to make the Oranje star one of the highest-paid players in the squad if not the highest. The above report claims that the Dutch defender is expected to agree to a wage package of around £300,000 per week.

Why Liverpool must renew Virgil van Dijk

The ex-Southampton defender is 33 and there can be some concerns about offering such a lucrative contract to someone whose ability is only set to regress from here on. However, Van Dijk has not shown any signs of slowing down so far at Liverpool.

Like Brazilian legend Thiago Silva, he only seems to be getting better with age and there is no reason for Arne Slot to have any concerns otherwise.

Except for that one long-term injury he suffered back in 2020, he has not had many issues through the course of his career.

At this point, Virgil van Dijk looks the most likely among the three to sign a new contract with Liverpool and extend his stay. It would be an incredible achievement if we manage to get him to sign on the dotted line and let’s wait and see how it goes.