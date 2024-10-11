Report – Liverpool have made contact to sign £29m-£33m Belgian born player

Liverpool are one of those rare top European clubs who have one of the best shot-stoppers in the world as their first-choice in Alisson Becker and an equally competent deputy who never lets the team down when given an opportunity in Caoimhin Kelleher.

This, however, did not stop the English club from securing the services of Georgia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia back in the summer. The 23-year-old has been loaned back to the La Liga club to continue his development.

News – Report – Liverpool to finalize £16million a year agreement with player

Now, as per AS Roma Live, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing 25-year-old Roma shot-stopper, Mile Svilar. Newcastle United and Manchester City are also in the race to sign the Belgium-born goalkeeper.

The news source have mentioned that the suitors, through intermediaries, have made contact to inquire the Giallorossi about the goalie.

Svilar represented Belgium all through his youth levels before making the switch to Serbia, for whom, he has one senior cap that came way back in 2021. The Roma goalie’s decision could have come from the fact that he assumed Thibaut Courtois was an immovable object in between the stick for Belgium.

However, Courtois’s international career has reached an abrupt end after falling out with his manager. Svilar’s performances for Roma so far this season has been solid, making seven appearances in the league with five goals conceded and three clean sheets.

Should Liverpool want to sign him, a fee of around £29m-£33m should be enough. However, having just signed Mamardashvili, it comes as a surprise that they are even linked with another transfer for a player in the same position.

Signing two shot-stoppers of a relatively similar age isn’t going to benefit the club in the long run.

Let’s wait and see how this particular transfer saga pans out, and if Liverpool make an effort to sign Mile Svilar in the coming months.