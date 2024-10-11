Liverpool hell-bent on finally signing £67million star for Arne Slot – Report

Anyone who saw Turkiye play in the recent Euros campaign back in the summer would accept the fact that they have one of the most talented next generations in football that can only keep getting better with the time to come.

One of their biggest stars with huge potential for the future is Orkun Kokcu.

News – Report – Liverpool prepare for worst and want to sign £25million Brazilian

The 23-year-old Turkish midfielder has emerged as a beacon of hope for his nation and currently plays his club football for Portuguese side, Benfica.

If Benfica sign a youngster in the market, more often than not, they are set to be talented. The Portuguese club has a great record of developing young talents and often succeed in selling them to top European clubs for huge transfer fees.

Back in the summer, Liverpool were linked with interest in Kokcu, who was said to have a release clause of €150m. The transfer did not pan out as expected but the 23-year-old has made an excellent start to the current campaign.

Now, as per Record [image attached at the end], Liverpool are hell-bent on signing Kokcu when the opportunity presents itself and have not stopped looking at him.

Arne Slot known about his qualities having managed the midfielder at Feyenoord and is the driving force behind the move.

Kokcu has scored four goals and provided three assists in nine games for Benfica, he found the net in both the Champions League fixtures and Liverpool scouts were present when he netted in the win against Atletico Madrid.

Despite his aforementioned release clause, Record state he could leave Benfica for a fee of around £67m. The talented and versatile player who can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or left winger would be a great addition to Liverpool.

Kokcu has huge potential in the game and could develop into one of the very best in his position. Let’s wait and see how he develops and where he ends up in his career.