Report – Liverpool now advance in talks to agree terms with £180,000 a week star

Liverpool have made an incredible start to life under Arne Slot, losing just one game across all competitions so far.

Many of the team’s players have stepped up and put in consistent performances, and the defense has been genuinely unbreakable.

One player who has taken a step forward in terms of the defensive side of the game is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English right-back, often criticised for a lack of aptitude in tracking back has done well so far this season.

Liverpool have a major concern to address when it comes to their academy graduate. His current contract with the club expires in 2025 and he is yet to sign a new contract. Should he refuse to do so, the Reds run the risk of him leaving for free at the end of the season.

Now, in a welcome news for all Liverpool fans, as per Football Insider, the Reds are now in advancing in talks to agree terms over a new contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold. This is the kind of update that would delight the fanbase.

Trent currently earns around £180,000 a week at the club. By signing a new deal, the club is almost certain to offer him a wage bump. Being the vice-captain, he will expect to be paid terms that reflect such a responsibility.

It is not just the future of Trent that Liverpool need to sort out. They also have to sort out the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk and if they manage to tie them down to new deals, then it would be a coup for the club.

Let’s wait and see how Trent’s future pans out at Anfield. The club would be keen to keep hold of a player who has a huge future in the game and is probably the future captain of Liverpool.

Only time will tell what happens with his new contract.