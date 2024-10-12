Report – ‘Proposals’ made as Liverpool press to sign £126million star – He ‘wanted’ Reds move in summer

If reports in the Portuguese media are anything to go by then Liverpool are seriously looking to hire the services of Orkun Kokcu from Benfica. There is a latest update in today’s report covered by Correio da Manha (news image provided below).

The rumor was first initiated by Record, who revealed that the Reds are intent on signing the Dutch-born Turkish international, who is well admired by Anfield boss, Arne Slot.

Now, as per today’s version of Correio da Manha, Kokcu has been in red hot form in the current campaign and due to that fact, the ‘proposals’ to sign the 23-year-old from the Eagles have ‘multiplied’.

The only club mentioned in the report by CM Jornal is Liverpool, who are pressing to sign the versatile midfielder and have made their interest known to Benfica. The Merseysiders missed a golden opportunity to sign him in the last window.

As per the news source, Orkun Kokcu ‘wanted’ to join Liverpool to reunite with his former coach, Arne Slot. However, now, he wants to assert himself and be an icon for Benfica at the Estadio de Luz.

The arrival of of his compatriot, Akturkoglu, and new coach, Bruno Lage, has transformed the midfielder and he is now focused on staying and performing well for the Liga Nos giants, who also have the ‘security’ of £126m release clause to keep the Turk.

Kokcu was the captain of the Feyenoord side that lifted the Eredivisie trophy two years ago under the management of Arne Slot.

The 35-capped international mainly featured in the No.8 position for the Dutch coach and directly contributed in 11 goals to help his team win the title.

In your view, should Liverpool press to secure Orkun Kokcu?