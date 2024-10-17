Liverpool ready to agree well over £9.4million a year deal with player – Report

Jurgen Klopp took charge of the managerial role during a turmoil situation at Liverpool. Impressively, before leaving ahead of this season, he enjoyed great success at Anfield, winning all the big prizes.

The foundation was already in place for new manager, Arne Slot, to continue the momentum and he has done that as the Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the years. Moreover, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s names should also be mentioned.

Mane and Firmino already left the club, while Giorgi Mamardashvili has been signed as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson.

Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk have entered the final year of their respective contracts so Liverpool are currently at risk of losing them for free.

The Athletic has reported that Real Madrid have identified Alexander-Arnold as the primary target to reinforce the right-back position for free.

However, TEAMtalk states that Liverpool are calm and confident about the prospect of keeping hold of both Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold beyond this season.

The Merseysiders will hold talks with the Dutchman regarding a fresh term over the next few weeks, while they are expected to open negotiations with Alexander-Arnold before the end of this year.

Although the 25-year-old is flattered by Los Blancos’ interest, his heart is set on staying at his boyhood club.

As per TEAMtalk, Liverpool see him as the future club captain and are ready to agree on a new deal worth well over the £180,000-a-week, £9.4m-a-year, he takes home on the current contract.

There is bad news as well i.e. Salah, the highest earner, the best attacker, is likely to leave the club on a Bosman at the end of the season. If you had the option to keep two and let one leave, who would you keep and sell?