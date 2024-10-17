Liverpool could agree cheap signing after drop in £50m valuation – Report

It’s been two successive summer windows now and Liverpool are yet to sign a new center-back. The club unearthed Jarell Quansah last season and he has gone on to establish himself as the third-choice in the position behind Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Joel Matip left the club on a free transfer at the end of last season and Joe Gomez’s future at the club is far from certain.

The versatile Englishman has hardly featured under Arne Slot so far this season and might search for pastures new in the winter.

Everything points to Liverpool having to make a solid signing in central defense in the near future and one player they have been linked with is Sevilla youngster Loic Bade. The Frenchman has caught the eye of the Merseyside club.

Now, as per Elmira, Liverpool could agree to a cheap bargain price to sign the Sevilla defender after a drop in his £50m valuation. He has a release clause to that extent but the La Liga side, due to financial constraints, are willing to accept less, in the range of £29m-£33m.

That fee for a player with as much potential as Bade has is a no-brainer for Liverpool. Pairing him with compatriot Ibrahima Konate, in the long run, could bring the best out of both players who can define an era at Anfield.

It all comes down to how Bade’s development pans out. Unless Gomez leaves mid-season, Liverpool might want to wait until next summer before bringing in someone like Bade.

Should Virgil van Dijk not renew his contract, they might also have to bring in another world-class center-back.

Let’s wait and see how this particular transfer saga pans out. Loic Bade would be a good addition to the Liverpool squad at the right price. It remains to be seen if the Reds make an offer that Sevilla deem suitable and let him leave in the upcoming transfer window(s).