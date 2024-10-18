Liverpool consider moving in to sign £74.9million creative star – Report

Italy have a number of young talents who can define the next generation. Despite missing out on consecutive World Cup qualifications and a poor Euros 2024, the future looks bright for the country going forward.

One of the players who is the crown jewel of this new generation in Italy is Nicolo Barella.

He has been around for long enough for him to be touted as a world-class player, not just a talent for the future. He is the orchestrator of play for both club and country.

The 27-year-old has been performing at a high level for Inter Milan for some seasons now. However, until the recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League, he was going criminally under the radar.

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are considering a move to sign Nicolo Barella. The Reds have been long-term admirers of the player but are set to face competition from Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The issue for all these clubs interested in Barella is that his contract, which he just signed in January, extends until 2029. This gives Inter Milan all the control they need when it comes to negotiation and they can make life difficult for Liverpool.

As per the report, it would take a bid of at least £74.9m to even pique the interest of Inter Milan. The Italian club has had a need to sell in the past and it could turn out that Barella’s sale could help the club in the long run.

Should Liverpool sign Barella, he would be an excellent midfield acquisition. He can free up Alexis Mac Allister to play in the attacking midfield role.

It remains to be seen how the Reds go about securing the signature of the Azzurri star.