Liverpool concretely move to sign star with £21m five-year deal being prepared – Report

Liverpool have a strong attacking department and already have Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as the center-forward options.

However, top teams always look for opportunities in the market to sign talented players and add more quality and depth.

The Reds did exactly that when they purchased Federico Chiesa from Juventus for a bargain deal in the summer despite already having Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Last month, Inter Live reported that Liverpool are looking to lure LOSC Lille star, Jonathan David, whose current contract will expire at the end of this season, and they could offer a five-year deal worth €25m[£21m] to him soon.

Now, the Italian outlet states that Liverpool have concrete interest in signing the Canadian, who is also wanted by Inter Milan. The reigning Serie A champions know it will be hard to beat the competition from the Anfield club.

The Lille star has been in red-hot form this season as he has already scored 10 goals from 13 starts in all competitions thus far. His performance in the Champions League has been the most eye-catching as he netted the winner against reigning champions Real Madrid earlier this month.

Moreover, last night, the 24-year-old scored a brace against Atletico Madrid in their own backyard that helped his side win the game 3-1.

David has been a key player for the Canadian national team over the years and has scored 30 goals in 57 appearances. He is currently the joint record goal-scorer for his country with Cyle Latin.

