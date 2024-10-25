Liverpool offer on the table to sign pre-contract with £183,000 a week defender

Liverpool with Michael Edwards behind the wheel will surely have already started squad planning for the next season. The Reds have always been a team that has planned really well in recent times and they will not want to stop now.

When it comes to planning for the future, one major avenue to explore is players at other top clubs who are in the final years of their contract and are yet to renew with their current club.

News – £676,000 a year star issues come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool

Liverpool understand this better than anyone else considering they have three in their ranks – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Around a month ago, we covered a story revealing that Liverpool had registered interest in signing Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies, who earns around £183,000 a week and is in the final 9 months of his current contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Now, as per Grizz Khan of 90min, Liverpool have tabled an offer as a pre-contract to Davies, should he choose to leave Bayern. The Canadian will be free to negotiate his future with foreign clubs from the 1st of January, 2025.

However, the reporter mentions that despite the Reds’ obvious interest in Davies, they are in all likelihood set to miss out to Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos have been linked with the left-back for some time now and when they want a player, they usually find a way to make it happen.

Liverpool have often found themselves to be in the losing end of transfer battles with the Spanish giants. Aurelien Tchouameni springs to your mind when you think of such a situation. As much as they will want to beat Real Madrid to Davies, it might be impossible.

However, football is a funny sport and crazier things have happened in the past. It is not over until Davies signs on the dotted line and let’s see how it goes.