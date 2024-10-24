Club prepare to agree £70m-£75m terms to secure signing of Liverpool man – Report

Liverpool continue to delay the renewal of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract and as a result, speculation about his potential departure isn’t dying down.

The 26-year-old has only more than six months left on his current contract and if the Reds leave the situation like this until January then the player will be able to agree on a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club to leave as a free agent next summer.

The Los Blancos are said to be showing the most concrete interest in hiring him. Now, Caught Offside reports that Madrid have been in negotiations with the entourage of Trent to sign him for free and are prepared to offer him a five-year contract until 2030 with a salary package of around £14m-£15m-a-year.

So, Los Merengues are ready to spend a total £70m-£75m in five years to persuade the defender to move to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and the Englishman has is happy with the deal hence, this is a really worrying sign for the Merseysiders.

The contract Madrid plan to offer to Trent is around £288,000-a-week max, but a report earlier this month indicated that Liverpool are ready to make their vice-captain the highest-earning English player ever in the Premier League by paying over £325,000-a-week.

Therefore, this would be a significant salary hike to his current £180,000-a-week deal.

The Reds can pay more than Madrid but the question is can they match the ambition as well? Alexander-Arnold has already confirmed that he wants to fight for big prizes consistently.

Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League back in 2019 and 2020 respectively but since then, they haven’t managed to lift these two major trophies.

For the latest updates on the saga, watch this space.