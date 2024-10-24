£676,000 a year star issues come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool

It’s been two successive transfer windows now and Liverpool have failed to sign a new center-back. The Reds have looked at options in the market but decided against pulling the trigger, which has also been helped by the emergence of Jarrel Quansah.

Meanwhile, Joel Matip has left the club as a free agent at the end of last season. Currently, Liverpool’s hierarchy is clear and limited.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the first choice for the position with Quansah providing backup.

Michael Edwards will know that the Anfield side could be one injury away from catastrophe in the defense and they need to address this situation in the months to come.

One player who has issued come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool is Bologna’s Sam Beukema. The Dutch defender said (CorSport via SW):

“There are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

Beukema was impressive for the Rossoblu in the last campaign and helped the team earn a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. The 25-year-old started 29 games in the Serie A under current Juve boss, Thiago Motta, and kept 13 clean sheets.

Earlier this month, in the CL, he featured for 62 minutes at Anfield in a contest that Arne Slot’s men comfortably won 2-0.

The former AZ Alkmaar center half’s current deal with Bologna will expire in the summer of 2027 and he earns around. £676,000 a year. Would Sam Beukema be able to get his wish to play for Liverpool? Only time will tell.