Liverpool clear to secure signing for under £50million – Report

Liverpool are never a club to conduct transfer business in the public eye. It’s for this reason that most of the players they are linked to never reach the public eye until the actual signing happens, despite the media’s best efforts.

Thus, it comes as quite a surprise that Liverpool have been linked with a transfer for Sevilla defender Loic Bade as strongly as they have been for the last few weeks with the French center-back emerging as a real possibility for the Reds.

Now, as per Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool are clear to secure the signing of the Sevilla star as the Spanish club themselves are willing to cash in on their most profitable asset and hope for the Reds to return with an offer in the coming summer.

It is interesting that Bade has a £50m release clause in his current contract but Sevilla are willing to accept so much more lesser. The Spanish giants will not demand Liverpool to meet the clause and this should motivate the Merseysiders.

With a contract until 2029, the Andalusian side could choose to make life difficult for the Reds or any other club for that matter should they wish to do so.

However, it looks like their financial need is such that they are willing to let the player leave.

At Liverpool, Slot needs to plan for the future. Even in the available options, Virgil van Dijk sees his contract expire at the end of the season and Joe Gomez hardly gets a look-in these days, especially as a central defender.

Therefore, signing Loic Bade would be a smart piece of business from Liverpool.

It all comes down to how much Sevilla make them pay and if they decide to pull the trigger, but should they do, they will be bringing a talented center-back who can define the better part of next decade at Anfield.