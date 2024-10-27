Liverpool ready to pay £45.8million to sign £62.5million star – Report

Liverpool are in one of their best moments in recent times with their team looking seemingly unbeatable.

Arne Slot has managed to get this team to play some nice football that is built on defensive solidity rather than attacking flair.

This isn’t to suggest that the Reds don’t score goals. It is just that among the two facets, it is the defense that has gained precedence at the moment. Liverpool have shipped very few goals in the Premier League so far this campaign.

However, one thing that Liverpool will be concerned with is the future of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield. The duo see their contracts expire at the end of the season and are yet to sign renewals.

Now, as per Catalan source, Nacional, Liverpool have set their sights on Barcelona defender Jules Kounde. The Reds want to sign the French stalwart and appreciate his versatility – as the 25-year-old can play both at center-back and right-back.

Liverpool are willing to pay £45.8m to sign Jules Kounde, but Barcelona will demand at least around £62.5m to make the transfer happen. This is as per the report but looking at it objectively, it is highly unlikely that the Blaugrana will sanction a move.

The Reds might want to sign the Frenchman but he is one of the most important players at Barcelona.

He is nailed in to start as the right-back on most nights for the Catalan club and Hansi Flick’s team are in top form, just like Liverpool.

Liverpool can make an effort but the ball is firmly in Barcelona’s court. Let’s wait and see how this Kounde situation pans out.