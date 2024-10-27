Despite big offer, £66.6m star will not agree to Liverpool terms – Report

Liverpool are set to face Arsenal later today in what is a crucial game to solidify their position as Premier League contenders.

Arne Slot’s men have made an impressive start to the campaign but it is important to be able to do it against the big teams.

Despite all their incredible displays on the pitch so far, there is one thing that Liverpool would be concerned about.

It is somehow incredible to think that the Reds find themselves in a situation where they could lose three of their best players on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have undoubtedly defined the better part of the last decade for Liverpool. Two among the three are the captain and vice-captain of the club and their performances have been crucial through the years.

However, should Liverpool fail to renew their contracts, they can leave for free at the end of the season. Recently, it emerged that the Reds had made a big offer to the England international in an attempt to get them to agree terms.

Now, as per Football Insider, Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t renew his contract with Liverpool and is likely to leave for Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have expressed serious interest in the Three Lions star and this comes as no surprise.

Back in the summer, Liverpool valued Trent at around £66.6m. Losing such a player for free would be catastrophic. Thus, the Reds will try to do everything in their power to convince him to stay.

If there is one thing you can say about Liverpool, it is that the media generally doesn’t have much idea about what is going on within the club. Thus, all this could be mere speculation to get something out of the player.