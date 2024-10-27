Liverpool in talks, have to secure £41.7million fee for signing – Report

Liverpool are one of the top clubs in Europe and despite worries about their dominance post the Jurgen Klopp era, it is safe to say that Arne Slot has shown that his version of the Reds will be just as dominant if not more.

However, Slot will know that back in the transfer window, the Reds didn’t really do the best of business, except for a smart signing like Federico Chiesa.

News – £80m star prepared to seal move to Liverpool – Reds have the edge

Giorgi Mamardashvili isn’t a signing for the present but would turn out to be a significant presence in the future – at least one would hope so.

One player that Liverpool have been linked with quite extensively in recent times is Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush. To say that the Egyptian forward is one of the most in-form players in Europe at the moment would be an understatement.

As per Sky Germany, Liverpool are in talks to sign the 25-year-old who is Mohamed Salah’s teammate on the international stage. It has also been reported that the Reds will have to secure a £41.7m fee to bring him to Old Trafford.

Marmoush’s stats make for ridiculous reading. 10 goals and seven assists in 11 games across all competitions is world-class and his performance for Frankfurt has made the heads of top European clubs turn his way.

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool is far from certain, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The Reds may have to replace him next year and what better way to do it than sign yet another Egyptian with huge potential?

That said, it is worth noting that Salah and Marmoush are stylistically very different players. Thus, one can’t expect the 25-year-old to play the same role that the 32-year-old does but what both players guarantee is goals and assists.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a bid to sign Omar Marmoush. Judging by current form, he will certainly be worth it but it will be understandable if the Reds desire to see the consistency for a bit longer before making the transfer call.