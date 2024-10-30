Liverpool “specifically” want signing after drop in £83million valuation – Journalist

Liverpool have been excellent in front of the goal thus far this season, scoring 28 goals from 13 games in all competitions. However, their two centre-forwards, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, have scored only six combined.

Jota has been the first-choice striker for Arne Slot thus far this term but following his injury, Nunez has been playing regularly in recent weeks.

The Portuguese has had injury problems over the years after moving to Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nunez has been criticized heavily for his lack of composure in front of the goal following his arrival from SL Benfica.

Now, transfer journalist, Florian Plettenberg, states on X that Liverpool are willing to sign a new striker and are ‘specifically’ interested in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The player has agreed with the Lions that he will be allowed to leave if the asking price is met and it is unlikely that he will move away from Jose Alvalade Stadium in the upcoming January window.

Gyokeres has a £83m release clause in his existing deal but Sporting are prepared to let him leave if they receive an offer of around £50m-£58m from Liverpool.

However, Plettenberg says that apart from the Reds, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also considering making a move for him. The journalist wrote:

“A move in the winter is currently not planned. A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26 y/o.”

The forward has been in tremendous form this campaign, scoring 16 goals and notching up four assists in 15 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, in the last four Nations League encounters for Sweden, he has netted four goals and registered three assists.

Gyokeres helped Sporting win the Liga Nos title last term and he has guided his team to win nine out of nine games in the league so far this season.